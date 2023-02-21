Fourth suspect arrested in August 2022 shooting death after minor crash in Fort Worth

Keeton Sheppard was taken into custody for his role in the murder of Chin “Jin” Shin.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fourth person has been arrested and charged with murder in the August 2022 shooting death of a Dallas man.

The other arrests include 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West, who was taken into custody in September 2022, 28-year-old Kameron Nathan Taylor, who was taken into custody in December 2022 and 30-year-old Quamon Deshun White, who was taken into custody in January 2023, according to Fort Worth police records.

FWPD said on Aug. 15, 2022, Shin was shot and killed after a “minor accident” led to an argument at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.

After West was taken into custody, his arrest affidavit revealed what happened prior to Shin’s murder. It stated that while three people talked with Shin outside on a median, another vehicle arrived and appeared to “box in” Shin’s Jeep. Two of the men, one being West, got out of that vehicle and joined the group that was talking with Shin.

In total, the affidavit said six people had gathered around Shin near his Jeep and two more cars showed up to the scene. Then, the situation escalated when one of the men in the group punched Shin in the back of his head.

The affidavit goes on to say Shin attempted to walk away and get into his Jeep multiple times but was stopped by the men in the group.

At one point, Shin was able to open his front passenger door and walk across the street with a handgun, the affidavit stated.

When Shin once again attempted to walk back toward his Jeep, with his handgun pointed down, the affidavit said, West opened the trunk of his car and too grabbed a handgun.

The affidavit said West started firing at Shin and when Shin ran around to the passenger side of the other vehicles, West continued to pursue him.