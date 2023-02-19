Man shot while walking along neighborhood street in Fort Worth, police say

A vehicle pulled up to the victim and then an unknown passenger fired a gunshot, police say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was hospitalized on Sunday night after someone in a vehicle shot him while he was walking down a neighborhood street in Fort Worth, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. near Orange Avenue and Gordon Avenue in the southern part of the city.

According to police, the victim told officers he was walking eastbound on Orange Avenue when the suspect vehicle pulled up next to him. Police said there was some sort of conversation between the victim and the driver when an unknown male passenger pulled out a gun and fired at the victim.

The victim was struck in the right elbow, police said. The suspect vehicle fled the area, and the victim went a nearby friend's home, according to police.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.