Second person arrested in Fort Worth shooting death of Dallas man after 'minor crash'

According to Fort Worth police, Chin "Jin" Shin was shot and killed after a "minor accident" led to an argument.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of Dallas resident Chin "Jin" Shin.

According to Fort Worth police, Shin was shot and killed after a "minor accident" led to an argument. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.

At the time of the shooting, police said the crash involved a Jeep driven by Shin, and a sedan carrying a driver and two passengers.

Markynn Dmorous West, 28, was arrested in September in connection to the shooting. Kameron Taylor, 28, was arrested on Dec. 7, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

An arrest affidavit from Taylor's arrest is not yet available.

An arrest affidavit from West's arrest in September revealed details about what led up to the deadly shooting.

The affidavit stated that, as the three people talked with Shin outside on a median, another vehicle -- a white Chrysler 300 -- arrived and appeared to "box in the Jeep." Two men, one of them being West, got out of that vehicle and joined the group talking with Shin, police said.

According to the affidavit, a total of six people had gathered around Shin near his Jeep. Another vehicle, a brown Infinity, arrived and another male got out of that vehicle and joined the group surrounding Shin. A Ford Fusion then arrived with another male, per the affidavit.

At some point, one of the males in the group punched Shin in the back of the head, at which point Shin walked away and was pursued by another male, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated Shin tried to get back into his Jeep but was stopped multiple times.

As one of the males grabbed the keys from Shin's Jeep, Shin was able to open his front passenger door and walk away "with something in his hands," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated Shin moved across the street with a handgun in hand, away from "8 individuals that had deprived him of access to his Jeep."

At this point, the affidavit stated West opened the trunk of the Chrysler 300 and pulled out a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Shin began walking toward the vehicles with the handgun pointed down and as he approached his Jeep, West appeared with a handgun.

The affidavit stated West fired multiple shots and that Shin ran around to the passenger side of the vehicles, with West pursuing him. West fired more shots at Shin, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Shin then ran east, away from the scene and the view of the surveillance cameras. He was later found lying on a median.

A fundraiser for Shin's funeral and legal fundraised more than $99,000 for his family.