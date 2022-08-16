A 'minor crash' ends in fatal shooting in Fort Worth

A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway after a “minor accident” led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said.

A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.

The police report identified the victim as Chin Il Shin, 43, of Dallas.

Police said the crash involved a Jeep, driven by Shin, and a sedan, carrying a driver and two passengers.

A police spokesperson said the people inside the sedan called at least one person to the scene to help be a “peacemaker" after the accident.

According to the police report, a verbal argument turned physical and ended with the victim shot. He died on scene.

Police said they’ve already identified and questioned the shooter. However, of all the people on scene, investigators won’t say who the shooter was. Investigators have said they are not looking for any suspects.

The police report describes the nature of Monday’s call as justifiable homicide.

“Even though it may have been a call for justifiable homicide, homicide unit has to keep continuing to work through things. Things can change as we speak. But again, it’s still preliminary in the investigation,” FWPD spokesperson officer Tracy Carter said.

Carter is encouraging North Texans to drive with more patience.

“This could be your son or daughter, mom or dad on the other end,” Carter said. “It’s hot out here. People are irritable. They’re irritated. So we’re just asking: Show a little bit more patience.”

No charges have been filed in Monday's shooting.