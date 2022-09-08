Man arrested on murder charge in Fort Worth shooting after 'minor crash'

The shooting happened in August after a "minor accident" on a Fort Worth roadway led to an argument, police said.

Fort Worth police have arrested a man on a murder charge in a fatal shooting in August after a "minor accident" led to an argument.

Police confirmed to WFAA on Thursday it had arrested 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Chin Il Shin.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp, police said.

At the time of the shooting, police said the crash involved a Jeep, driven by Shin, and a sedan carrying a driver and two passengers. A police spokesperson said the people inside the sedan called at least one person to the scene to help be a “peacemaker" after the accident. According to the police report, a verbal argument turned physical and ended with Chin being shot. He died at the scene.

The initial report also described the nature of the police call as "justifiable homicide."

“Even though it may have been a call for justifiable homicide, homicide unit has to keep continuing to work through things. Things can change as we speak. But again, it’s still preliminary in the investigation,” FWPD spokesperson officer Tracy Carter said at the time of the shooting.

West's bond has been set at $100,000.