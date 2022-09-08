Police: Armored car employee shot during bank robbery in Carrollton; 4 suspects in custody

Police say the armored truck employee was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, but the employee's injuries are not life threatening.

CARROLLTON, Texas — An armored truck employee was shot during a bank robbery in Carrollton, and four suspects have been taken into custody, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Carrollton police say officers responded to the incident at the Bank of America located at Josey Lane.

Police say the armored truck employee was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, but the employee's injuries are not life threatening.

Police said after a search, four suspects were taken into custody in connection to the crime.

At this time, the northbound lane of Josey Lane at Belt Line are blocked due to the ongoing investigation.