Man killed at Dallas GameStop; 2 arrested in the fatal shooting, police say

An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested and charged with capital murder, Dallas police said.

DALLAS — Two people have been arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old man at a GameStop in Dallas.

Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 9200 block of E. RL Thornton Service Road, and they found the victim, identified as Jacob Cohen, shot inside the business.

Police said further investigation revealed that 18-year-old Jamison Mills and a juvenile suspect were responsible for Cohen's death.

Mills was arrested on a capital murder charge, and the juvenile suspect was taken to Youth Operations Division and the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center on a capital murder charge, as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 214-671-4735 or by email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.