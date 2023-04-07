Police: 11 people shot, 3 killed in SW Fort Worth

The shooting was reported hours after the neighborhood's ComoFest had ended.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people have been pronounced dead after 11 people were shot in southwest Fort Worth late Monday night, officials say.

The shooting was reported in the Como neighborhood at about 11:40 p.m. on July 3, at the intersection of Diaz Avenue and Horne Street.

This was hours after the end of the neighborhood's annual ComoFest.

Police said multiple shooting victims were in a parking lot when they arrived. It is believed that 10 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

First responders at the scene said it was difficult to get to the victims since people were still trying to get out of the area. Some people were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, others via ambulance. Police had to drive one victim to an ambulance outside of the event.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, so details are limited. As of Tuesday morning, the motive behind the shooting has not been confirmed and it is not clear how many people opened fire.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information or videos in connection to the shooting is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4330. You could also call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

This is the second shooting that happened shortly after ComoFest.

In 2021, police said eight people were shot near a car wash on Horne Street, but no one was killed.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.

