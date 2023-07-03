8-year-old boy shot while in bed, Dallas police say

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 2 at in the 8000 block of Rothington Road.

DALLAS — An 8-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital after Dallas police said he was shot while in bed on Sunday night.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Dallas police said no one else inside the apartment where the boy was shot was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dallas Police at 214-671-4267.