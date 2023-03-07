'I'm in jail, too': Road rage victim shot six times has long recovery road ahead

Guillermo Oliva lives off a PICC line 14 hours a day and can only drink liquids until he gets his next surgery.

DALLAS — Guillermo Oliva is in the next chapter of his recovery from being shot six times in early March.

He is living with his sister in Dallas more than 20 miles from where he was shot while driving for Uber.

WFAA first met with Oliva when he was recovering from surgery at Medical City Plano.

"The best question is, why did you [shoot] me, bro?" Oliva asked rhetorically.

Plano Police say he's a victim of a road rage incident that happened in early March. Oliva was shot six times, once in the shoulder, once in the lung and four times in the stomach.

"We don't know the extent of the altercation but it was very brief. At that time, the suspect discharged a firearm at the vehicle," said Plano Police Detective Justin Duffy.

Robert Crolley faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Plano Police.

"I'm in jail, too. I think the guy is more better [off] than me," Oliva said referring to the time he now spends recovering in his sister's home in Dallas.

Oliva said he's been struggling with Uber to get medical coverage. WFAA has reached out to Uber for comment and we're still waiting to hear back. Oliva said he's in the process of hiring an attorney.

Oliva can be outside for only an hour a day. He spends it taking a walk in an attempt to get back to full strength knowing that may never happen. He lives off a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) 14 hours a day and can only drink liquids until he gets his next surgery. But none of this is the worst part.

"I feel like in depression because my son lives in Florida, but I can't go to Florida, I can't move," he said. His 8-year-old son does not know the full story and Oliva is not yet prepared to tell him.