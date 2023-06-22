Apartment shooting kills one, injures three in east Fort Worth, police say

This is the third shooting reported in the area within the last week and the second fatal one.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were shot and one of them has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in east Fort Worth late Wednesday night, according to police.

The East Division department said officers were dispatched to the Handley Oaks Apartments at around 11:30 p.m. on June 21. MedStar and the Fort Worth Fire Department also responded.

When police arrived, officers found multiple victims who had gunshot wounds.

Officials at the scene told WFAA that four people were shot. One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Two are said to be in critical condition, and the fourth person was treated at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Police Chief Neil Noakes said department is still investigating this case.

This is the third shooting that has been reported this week in the east Fort Worth area, and it has led to the second victim who died from their injuries.

On Monday, June 19, a 12-year-old boy died after he was shot near Brentwood Stair Road. Police said he showed up to Cook Children's in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The next day, a man was shot in his knee on Brentwood Stair near the Las Brisas Apartments. According to police, the man said he and his brother were in a parking lot because his brother "agreed to a mutual combat fight" with the suspect. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim in his knee and ran away.

There is no information on whether any of these shootings are connected.