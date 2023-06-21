'Mutual combat fight' leads to shooting in east Fort Worth, police say

The victim of the shooting was shot in the knee, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said a "mutual combat fight" led to a shooting that hospitalized a man.

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said its officers responded at approximately 11:14 p.m. Tuesday to the 6300 block of Brentwood Stair Road, the Las Brisas Apartments, for a possible shooting. Officers were not able to find the victim, but were told by witnesses that the victim went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Fort Worth police responded to to 1575 South Main Street, John Peter Smith Hospital, for reports of a man who showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right knee. Officers confirmed this victim was injured in the shooting call they originally responded to at the Las Brisas Apartments.

According to police, the man said he and his brother arrived at the parking lot of a tax preparer's office, located next door to the apartment complex, because his brother "agreed to a mutual combat fight" with the suspect.

Fort Worth police were told that, during the fight, the other person involved pulled out a gun, shot the victim in the right knee and ran away.

This is the second shooting in back-to-back days in this area. On Monday night, a 12-year-old was shot only a mile away from this location, also on Brentwood Stair Road. The boy later died from his injuries, police said. Fort Worth police confirmed to WFAA these two shootings were not related, however.

Fort Worth police said its Gang Unit has been notified and will have follow-up responsibility for investigation into the shooting near the Las Brisas Apartments.