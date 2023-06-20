12-year-old boy shot, killed in east Fort Worth, officials say

Police said the boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Records show that he later died from his injuries.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above was a WFAA report from before we learned the boy died from his injuries.

A 12-year-old boy has died after being shot in east Fort Worth, medical records show.

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 10:23 p.m. Monday to Cook Children’s Medical Center for reports of a boy who showed up to the hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the victim at the hospital and found out he had been shot near Brentwood Stair Road in east Fort Worth. A WFAA crew found police stationed at the corner of Jill Lane and Brentwood Stair.

Tarrant County medical records showed the boy died at the hospital. The boy's identity has not been released by police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.