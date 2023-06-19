Tips to keeping your AC unit running well in the Texas summer heat

Without proper maintenance, your AC unit could experience premature failure, leading to repairs – or worse, replacement.

DALLAS — In comes the Texas heat, and out goes the warm air from our homes -- at least, we hope.

An air conditioner's filters, coils and fins require maintenance for the unit to function effectively and efficiently. Without proper maintenance, your AC unit could experience premature failure, leading to repairs – or worse, replacement.

Neglecting necessary maintenance likely leads to a steady decline in air conditioning performance while energy use increases.

For John Lyzenga, HVAC service manager for Milestone, it’s about having a “work smarter, not harder” mentality.

In the attic of a White Rock Lake-area home, Lyzenga pulled a filter due for changing.

“We’d highly recommend putting the date on the filter as well, so you remember when to change your air filter,” Lyzenga said. “It’s easy to forget when you’re changing them every six months.”

Lyzenga said the easiest and one of the most important maintenance tasks that will ensure the efficiency of your air conditioner is to routinely replace or clean its filters. Every six months is suggested.

Clogged, dirty filters reduce the amount of airflow and reduce a system's efficiency.

According to Milestone, you may already notice your AC not working properly if you notice these signs in your home:

Rising electricity costs can be caused by a cooling system that is not working efficiently.

Any strange noises, outside of the normal hum of the system, should be investigated.

You may notice your system begins to smell like it is burning. A burning smell could indicate fire or other danger.

If some rooms seem much warmer than others, it is time to have your system checked.

Next thing to consider checking regularly is the condenser.

The air conditioner's evaporator coil and condenser coil collect dirt over just months of service.

"If you're facing the condenser, and looking through the coil, and can't see through because of dirt or debris," Lyzenga said. "Then it's time for maintenance. Whoever you come out for a tune up should be taking the entire thing apart and cleaning thoroughly."

Lyzenga suggests doing this at least once a year.

“If you can’t get air sufficiently across these coils [here], what’ll happen is this equipment on the inside can overheat…" Lyzenga said. "The fan motor and your compressor, and that causes damage.”

You should remove any grass, weeds or old leaves from the winter that accumulate near your air conditioner, and avoid landscaping within a couple of feet of the unit.

Many people like to spray the dirt away with a water hose, Lyzenga explained.

"Make sure it's low water pressure," Lyzenga said.

He said there have been incidents of people using a power washer to clean dirt and debris in the condenser, but ended up causing damage.

Lyzenga said if you're ever in any doubt, don't feel comfortable cleaning your units yourself or cannot safely reach your units: call the pros.

“If you take care of your air conditioner, it’ll take care of you," Lyzenga said.