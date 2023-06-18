DFW weather: Dangerous heat is moving in

The hottest temperatures and highest heat index values of the season are this week.

DALLAS — You can't escape the heat in Texas. You just have to hope it's tolerable.

And the heat and humidity we're expecting this week will be anything but.

Excessive heat warning

This is dangerous heat and shouldn't be taken lightly.

Yes, it's going to be very hot, and the humidity has been atrocious and will continue to be through early this week. That means not only will we have 100-degree days, but heat index values will stay in the 110+ range for many.

Does it get any better?

Yes and no. We do see the heat easing a tiny bit by the end of the week. The bad news is, it won't last long. This brief dip into the middle 90s will be replaced with upper 90s and maybe even 100-degree heat heading into the weekend.