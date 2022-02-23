Man indicted on multiple charges in crash that killed off-duty Euless police detective, injuring his family

Dylan Molina, 26, is accused of driving while intoxicated and slamming into Detective Alex Cervantes' vehicle.

The man accused of killing an off-duty Euless detective and seriously injuring his family in a crash in late November 2021 has been indicted on multiple charges, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA's office says 26-year-old Dylan Molina was indicted on one charge of intoxication manslaughter and three charges of intoxication assault in the alleged DWI crash that killed Detective Alejandro "Alex" Cervantes.

According to Lake Worth police, around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Cervantes was in his Chevy Impala with his wife and two sons in the back seat when Molina ran a red light and slammed into the family at Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail.

Cervantes was killed, his wife was critically injured, and their two sons were treated and released from the hospital to family members.

Lake Worth police said Molina was arrested in the neighboring Samson Park for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the spring prior to the fatal crash. Yet, records didn’t show that charge listed in the Tarrant County district court system.

On the day of the fatal crash involving the Cervantes family, Molina reportedly admitted to authorities he had been drinking at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Molina was also involved in a minor accident moments before the fatal crash, authorities said.

In December 2021, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced an investigation into Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to determine if the business overserved Molina.

In the search warrant obtained by WFAA, Fuzzy’s was asked to provide audio and video recordings and all credit card transaction information.

In January 2022, WFAA spoke with Cervantes’ wife, Priscilla, after her month-long stay in the hospital. She recalled the night of the crash and talked about her life with her husband and two sons.

“The danger that he looks out for, just came and took him,” she said.

Priscilla was in a coma for nearly one month, and when she woke up, she got the devastating news about the love of her life.

“I think it was hard for me to take in because I couldn’t imagine him not being here,” she said.

Cervantes was laid to rest on Jan. 10.