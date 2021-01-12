TABC now investigating Fuzzy's Taco Shop to see if it overserved alleged drunk driver accused of killing Euless detective

In the search warrant obtained by WFAA, Fuzzy’s will have to provide audio and video recordings and all credit card transaction information.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — From the air to the ground, authorities in Lake Worth were back at the corner of Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail gathering evidence from Saturday’s crash that killed Euless police detective Alex Cervantes.

“We are leaving no stone unturned,” Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said.

Police say Dylan Molina, the driver of the Jeep, was drunk when he ran a red light, slamming into Cervantes’ Chevy Impala, killing Cervantes and injuring his wife and two children,

“There is a long road of recovery, not just physical recovery, but emotional,” said Manoushagian.

Keep late @EulessPolice Detective’s wife in your thoughts.



She remains in critical, but stable condition. Family members haven’t been able to tell her, her husband was killed in the alleged drunk driving accident.



The 2 children are out of the hospital. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/7R19cGgea1 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) December 1, 2021

Authorities say Molina told them he was drinking at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

“We are going to be collecting DNA from the airbag of the suspects’ vehicle, if his DNA is on the airbag, at that moment, we can say, he was in the driver seat,” Manoushagian said.

Moments before the fatal crash, Molina got into another minor accident, authorities said.

“From that crash accelerated at a high rate of speed, to where we are,” Manoushagian said.

Now, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating.

In the search warrant obtained by WFAA, Fuzzy’s will have to provide audio and video recordings and all credit card transaction information.

“We’re looking to see if the person who served the alcohol was certified,” said Manoushagian.

A small memorial for Cervantes has been set up at the crash site.

“The best way we can honor Detective Cervantes is to do a thorough professional investigation,” Manoushagian said.

Cervantes’ wife is in critical, but stable condition. Family members have been by her hospital bedside, but the heartbreaking part is that they have not been able to tell her that her husband passed away. The two children have been released from the hospital.