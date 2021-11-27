Euless police detective killed after being hit by alleged drunk driver in Lake Worth, police say

The suspect was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault.

LAKE WORTH, Texas — An off-duty Euless officer was killed in a crash that was caused by an alleged drunk driver in Lake Worth Saturday afternoon, according to police

Police in Lake Worth said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail.

According to police, callers reported that the suspect tried to flee the crash scene but was stopped by bystanders. Police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dylan Molina, had a "strong odor" of alcohol.

While the suspect was taken into custody, police said the Lake Worth Fire Department worked to rescue victims who were trapped in one of the vehicles.

The driver, who was later identified as detective Alejandro "Alex" Cervantes of the Euless Police Department, died at the scene, according to police. A woman, Cervantes' wife, was transported to a hospital with "critical, life-threatening injuries," while two children were hospitalized with serious injuries.

"Alex had served honorably with our Police Department for almost 7 years and was a member of our Police Department Honor Guard Team," Euless police said in a statement. "Please keep Alex’s family, friends, colleagues, and the Euless community in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time."

Before joining Euless police, Cervantes spent eight years with the El Paso Police Department.

"My heart breaks for Detective Cervantes’ family, colleagues, and Euless community. The Lake Worth Police Department joins you in mourning the tragic loss of a hero. We will investigate this crime to the fullest extent of the law and hold all those who contributed to Detective Cervantes’ death accountable for their actions, or lack thereof," Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said in a statement.

Lake Worth police told WFAA the suspect had been drinking at a nearby Fuzzy's Taco Shop and that he hit another car prior to the deadly crash.

According to police, Molina ran a red light and crashed into the driver's side of the victims' vehicle.