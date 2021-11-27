Pedestrian hit and killed by street racer in east Dallas, police say

Police are searching for two drivers involved in the crash, which happened Friday afternoon on Ferguson Road.

DALLAS — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian during a street race Friday afternoon in east Dallas.

Police are also searching for the driver of the other vehicle involved in the race.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 10100 block of Ferguson Road, just south of Gus Thomasson Road.

A Chevrolet Impala and a Chevrolet Camaro were traveling south on Ferguson when the Impala struck and killed a pedestrian, police said in a news release. Police described the victim as elderly but did not provide more information.

Both drivers fled the scene. More information about the crash was not released.

Police believe the Impala was a 2014-2020 LTX/Premier model, with chrome side mirror caps and a chrome body side molding. The Impala might have a damaged front passenger headlight and fog light.

The Camaro was yellow with a black racing stripe on the hood.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or their drivers is asked to contact vehicle crimes detective Jason Massey at 214-671-0012 or by email at Jason.Massey@dallascityhall.com. Tipsters can reference the case number, 213904-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in the case. Crime Stoppers takes tips at 214-373-TIPS.