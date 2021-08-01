Dallas Street Racing Task Force arrested 81 people, issued 16 citations over the weekend

Police said the task force responded to 11 so-called "takeover events" where large groups blocked a street intersection so vehicles could perform stunts.

Dallas police said Sunday its Street Racing Task Force arrested 81 people and issued 16 spectator citations over Friday into Saturday for street racing.

Police said the task force responded to 11 so-called "takeover events" where large groups blocked a street intersection so vehicles could perform stunts. Police said many in the crowds, in multiple locations, were firing paintball guns at the officers.

Below is a list of places officers said the takeover events took place:

Cockrell Hill Road/Interstate 30 – Staging

Inwood Road/Walnut Hill Lane

Central Expressway/Meadow Road

Olive Sreet/Nowitzki Way

Forest Avenue/Botham Jean Boulevard

2100 N. Stemmons Freeway

W. Northwest Highway/Technology Boulevard

1600 Prudential Drive

Royal Lane/Harry Hines Boulevard

Royal Lane/Inwood Road

4200 Parry Avenue

Officers also said they issued 27 other citations, seized seven guns and towed 35 vehicles.

At the 4200 block of Parry Avenue, police arrested two people after they fired assault rifles in the air and drove away from the police. Officers said they later found out the assault rifles had been modified with illegal lower receivers, which turns the rifles into pistols.

On the same street just a few blocks over, police said they arrested one person who they said was in possession of a stolen gun and performing reckless driving.