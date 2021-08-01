Dallas Street Racing Task Force arrested 81 people, issued 16 citations over the weekend

DALLAS — The above video about a separate street racing incident is from July 2021.
Dallas police said Sunday its Street Racing Task Force arrested 81 people and issued 16 spectator citations over Friday into Saturday for street racing.
Police said the task force responded to 11 so-called "takeover events" where large groups blocked a street intersection so vehicles could perform stunts. Police said many in the crowds, in multiple locations, were firing paintball guns at the officers.
Below is a list of places officers said the takeover events took place:
- Cockrell Hill Road/Interstate 30 – Staging
- Inwood Road/Walnut Hill Lane
- Central Expressway/Meadow Road
- Olive Sreet/Nowitzki Way
- Forest Avenue/Botham Jean Boulevard
- 2100 N. Stemmons Freeway
- W. Northwest Highway/Technology Boulevard
- 1600 Prudential Drive
- Royal Lane/Harry Hines Boulevard
- Royal Lane/Inwood Road
- 4200 Parry Avenue
Officers also said they issued 27 other citations, seized seven guns and towed 35 vehicles.
At the 4200 block of Parry Avenue, police arrested two people after they fired assault rifles in the air and drove away from the police. Officers said they later found out the assault rifles had been modified with illegal lower receivers, which turns the rifles into pistols.
On the same street just a few blocks over, police said they arrested one person who they said was in possession of a stolen gun and performing reckless driving.
Over at the 1600 block of W. Mockingbird Lane, police said they arrested two people for unlawfully carrying weapons after officers said they heard gunshots and saw two people hiding between vehicles with an assault rifle and a handgun. Police said one of the people arrested in this incident had been arrested four times in the last year by the Street Racing Task Force, including arrests for aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, spectating and evading arrest.