Wife of late Euless police detective Alex Cervantes shares their story ahead of his funeral

EULESS, Texas — For the first time, the wife of late Euless police detective Alex Cervantes is talking about her husband.

Cervantes was killed by an alleged drunk driver over the Thanksgiving weekend.

His wife, Priscilla, was in the hospital for over a month.

On Friday, loved ones will be gathering to say goodbye to the officer.

“The danger that he looks out for, just came and took him,” said Priscilla Cervantes.

Priscilla Cervantes is still trying to make sense of how her husband died.

“We were headed to Home Depot. I asked Alex to take me there to buy Christmas lights,” said Cervantes.

Authorities say Dylan Molina ran a red light, slamming into the Cervantes’ car.

“Honestly, I don’t even remember that day,” said Cervantes.

Priscilla was in a coma for nearly one month, when she woke up, she got the devastating news about the love of her life.

“I think it was hard for me to take in. Because I couldn’t imagine him not being here,” said Cervantes.

The couple met in college, and later got married. She’s feeling the void after eight years of marriage.

“I haven’t gotten a texts, a phone call, it sinks in, he’s gone,” said Cervantes.

Cervantes was with the Euless Police Department for seven years and was part of their honor guard.

“Be first at every call, and take charge and control of the situation,” said Cervantes.

He also served eight years with the El Paso Police Department.

“He was a cop 24/7, we would go somewhere, and his head was like constantly turning,” said Cervantes.

As they’re preparing to say goodbye, the two boys wrote a letter for dad and will put it in his coffin.

“He said that he knows he wants him to be a good man, and so he will try to be a good man for him,” said Cervantes.

Cervantes says since she left the hospital, she hasn’t seen her husband. She will be seeing him for the first time at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst.

On Friday, Jan. 7, visitation hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. The funeral mass will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, following public visitation at 11:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church located at 2016 Willis Lane in Keller.