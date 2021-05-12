2 dead, 3 suspected of DWI in 5-car crash on North Central Expressway, police say

DALLAS — Two people are dead and three people suspected of driving while intoxicated have been arrested after a five-car wreck on North Central Expressway near Fitzhugh Avenue in the Knox/Henderson area early Sunday morning, Dallas police said.

Five vehicles were traveling southbound on the highway when they all crashed into each other around 2:20 a.m., police said. A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said. The man was driving and the woman was a passenger in his car. Their names will not be released until next of kin has been notified, police said.