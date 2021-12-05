Woman dies in Oak Lawn crash

First responders took the woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

DALLAS — A jaywalking woman was hit and killed by a car around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Oak Lawn and Maple avenues, Dallas police said.

The driver of a blue Volkswagen was driving on Oak Lawn Avenue in the right lane approaching Maple Avenue when an unknown woman tried crossing the street in front of the Volkswagen, police said. She was not in the crosswalk, police said.