Events teach about Latino holiday traditions

WFAA has compiled a list of events taking place in December celebrating Latino traditions from dishes to significant dates.

TEXAS, USA — This article will be continually updated as we learn of more events.

In the month of December, Latin American countries have their own unique traditions to celebrate the holidays. In Colombia, the holiday season begins with Día de las Velitas, where families light candles to honor the Virgin Mary and her Immaculate Conception. In Mexico, the Posadas is the reenactment of Joseph and Mary looking for shelter on their way to Bethlehem.

Throughout the month, several organizations in the metroplex have events to celebrate these traditions.

WFAA has compiled a list of these events.

Winter tradition in Latin America

When: Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Explore the different traditions in Latin America during the winter.

Ponche Tutoríal

When: Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Learn to make the traditional ponche, or fruit punch, with one of Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico's own artists.

Cena en el Barrio

When: Dec. 11 at 7 am

Where: 3677 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX 75075

Join LULAC District 3 for the 17th Annual Cena en el Barrio. For the past 17 years, LULAC, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the HEB Grocery Co., has packaged and delivered packages of food to some of the most impoverished families and senior citizens in North Texas through the annual Cena en el Barrio food distribution event. Volunteers are also needed.

Feria De Cali Dallas

When: Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: 15203 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001

This year will feature food, shows, live music, and a candle day celebration.

Lucha Libre

When: Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Where: Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 223 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208

An art exhibition that explores the world of Mexican-style professional wrestling. Curated by Dallas artist and curator Jose Vargas.

Posada

When: Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Where: Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas

Celebrate Guadalupe the Virgin

When: Dec. 12 at 1:15 p.m.

Where: Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas, TX 75235

Every year, millions of Latinx peoples recall the story of Juan Diego, an indigenous person who miraculously experienced an apparition of the Virgin Mary in December of 1531.

The Three Wise Men

When: Dec. 13 at 12 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Learn about the tradition and history of the Three Wise Men.

2nd Annual lights en el Barrio

When: Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

Where: 5227 Nomas St. Dallas, 75212