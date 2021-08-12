911 calls released from DWI crash that killed Euless Officer Alex Cervantes; community rallies behind family

More than 20 calls were made into the Lake Worth Police Department on the day of the fatal crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time, we’re hearing the chilling 911 calls that were made to the Lake Worth Police Department the night Detective Alex Cervantes was killed.

The calls are heartbreaking to hear.

“We need an ambulance immediately, please hurry” said one 911 caller.

More than 20 calls were made into the Lake Worth Police Department on that Saturday afternoon.

“Boat Club and Rocky Point? Yes, hurry, please. This jeep came and hit the Impala,” said another caller.

Police said the alleged drunk driver, Dylan Molina ran a red light, and slammed into Cervantes’ car.

Neighbors tackled down the suspect.

“One of the drivers was trying to run away,” said another 911 caller.

Cervantes’ wife, and two children were in the back seat of the Chevy Impala.

On Wednesday afternoon, a special fundraiser was held at Café Republic in Fort Worth.

Honoring @EulessPolice Detective Alex Cervantes in Fort Worth.



Hundreds of officers,&strangers showed up to Cafe Republic in Ft. Worth today. Part of the $ will go to the family.



Funeral arrangements haven't been made it.Cervantes' wife remains in critical.

“This is what every community across the nation needs to do. Rally behind our officers,” said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, the co-owner of Café Republic.

Officers across the Dallas-Fort Worth area waited in line to get a seat.

“For the restaurant to hold this, we’re miles away from Euless, for these people to do this awesome,” said Chief Michael Brown, from the Euless Police Department.

Fellow Euless police officers shared memories of Cervantes, a 7-year veteran of the force, and part of the honor guard.

“He always wore a jacket, always looked good,” said Assistant Chief Gary Landers, from the Euless Police Department.

While covering our story today, I heard about the amazing things @EulessPolice,& strangers are doing.



Alex Cervantes' family is left crippled. Officers are helping the family w/electric bills,to groceries.



People have been asking,how can we help:

Strangers even making donations, as Cervantes’ story hits close to home for many.

“My dad was killed, and my mom was left with kids on her own. I think these guys are heroes,” said Brandon Gallagher, from Fort Worth.

Cervantes’ wife remains in critical condition, and funeral arrangements have not been made yet. Euless police told WFAA, Cervantes’ wife is still sedated, but healing. The boys are at home resting comfortably with family.

The Euless Police Department, as well as the law enforcement community, have been helping the family from paying bills, to getting groceries.