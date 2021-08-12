911 calls released from DWI crash that killed Euless Officer Alex Cervantes; community rallies behind family

FORT WORTH, Texas — For the first time, we’re hearing the chilling 911 calls that were made to the Lake Worth Police Department the night Detective Alex Cervantes was killed.
The calls are heartbreaking to hear.
“We need an ambulance immediately, please hurry” said one 911 caller.
More than 20 calls were made into the Lake Worth Police Department on that Saturday afternoon.
“Boat Club and Rocky Point? Yes, hurry, please. This jeep came and hit the Impala,” said another caller.
Police said the alleged drunk driver, Dylan Molina ran a red light, and slammed into Cervantes’ car.
Neighbors tackled down the suspect.
“One of the drivers was trying to run away,” said another 911 caller.
Cervantes’ wife, and two children were in the back seat of the Chevy Impala.
On Wednesday afternoon, a special fundraiser was held at Café Republic in Fort Worth.
“This is what every community across the nation needs to do. Rally behind our officers,” said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, the co-owner of Café Republic.
Officers across the Dallas-Fort Worth area waited in line to get a seat.
“For the restaurant to hold this, we’re miles away from Euless, for these people to do this awesome,” said Chief Michael Brown, from the Euless Police Department.
Fellow Euless police officers shared memories of Cervantes, a 7-year veteran of the force, and part of the honor guard.
“He always wore a jacket, always looked good,” said Assistant Chief Gary Landers, from the Euless Police Department.
Strangers even making donations, as Cervantes’ story hits close to home for many.
“My dad was killed, and my mom was left with kids on her own. I think these guys are heroes,” said Brandon Gallagher, from Fort Worth.
Cervantes’ wife remains in critical condition, and funeral arrangements have not been made yet. Euless police told WFAA, Cervantes’ wife is still sedated, but healing. The boys are at home resting comfortably with family.
The Euless Police Department, as well as the law enforcement community, have been helping the family from paying bills, to getting groceries.
WFAA has also been asked many times about where donations can be made to the Cervantes family, as there will be a long road to recovery for his wife and providing financial support is a means to take some of that burden away. The Euless Police Officers Benevolent Organization has set up a special account for these donations. Here is the link: https://bit.ly/3I4a6dC.