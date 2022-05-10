14-year-old boy shot, two women also injured in separate shootings near high school in Dallas

Parents say South Oak Cliff High School was put on lockdown as police investigated separate off-campus shootings on Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Dallas police officers are investigating two separate shootings that happened off-campus on streets near South Oak Cliff High School.

Neighbors described the scenes as chaotic Wednesday morning when police showed up to investigate two shootings.

“I heard it and I [saw] it,” said Sonya Jones.

It all started with an early-morning call to a house on Fortune Lane at Marsalis Avenue. Police said a drug deal escalated into an attempted robbery. Two women were shot. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

Police said Jacob Ruvalcaba, 18, turned himself in. He is now charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

“It’s alarming,” said Paul Hutchins.

The second shooting happened just after 9 a.m. across the street from South Oak Cliff High School’s campus. A 14-year-old boy was shot at Renaissance Park, police said.

Officers questioned several witnesses at the park and canvassed the area searching for the shooting suspect.

It's likely the shooting in the park was caught on camera. There are surveillance cameras around Renaissance Park, according to school staff.

The 14-year-old shooting victim was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to police.

Neighbors said they feel uneasy knowing guns and violent crime is creeping near their homes.

“Let’s just keep our youth lifted up in prayer,” said Hutchins.

Neighbors also said they’re concerned guns are coming too close to a school campus.