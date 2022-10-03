Driver shot in carjacking in Northwest Dallas, police say

Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Forest Lane, between Marsh Lane and Webb Chapel Road.

DALLAS — A man was shot multiple times in a reported carjacking in North Dallas on Sunday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Forest Lane, between Marsh Lane and Webb Chapel Road. Officers were on the scene investigating the shooting around midnight.

Police said officers responded and found a victim on the ground with two gunshot wounds. The victim said two people wearing masks got out of a black SUV, pointed a gun at him and demanded his car.

One suspect then shot at the victim, police said. The two suspects drove off in the victim's car, while a third suspect followed them in another vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

More information about the shooting was not released.