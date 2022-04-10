Amid National Night Out, police are asking for leads in deadly shooting near Fair Park

Asia Womack, 21, was shot while walking home. The investigation into her death is happening as police and neighbors gather for National Night Out events.

DALLAS — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman in a neighborhood near Fair Park.

Asia Womack, 21, was found on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue with several gunshot wounds on Monday night. Family members said the James Madison High School grad was walking home from playing basketball when the shooting happened.

“I’m going to miss my niece. I’m going to miss my niece,” said the victim’s aunt, Juanita Smith.

Womack’s loved ones believe she was killed by someone she knew. They said witnesses claimed it was over a dispute after the basketball game.

“He needs to pay for what he did. Because that was senseless. That was uncalled for,” Smith said.

Grieving family members gathered at Womack’s home to comfort one another on Tuesday. It was painful.

“I want justice for my sister,” Alia Womack said as she cried.

The senseless shooting is also tough for many community members to grasp.

“I hate to see people take young kids’ life like that,” said neighbor Billy Smith. His home is a few feet away from where Womack was shot.

Neighbors said their sense of security is shaken after crimes like this so close to home.

“It’s just hard to me. I’ve lost my son in the same situation,” explained neighbor Jo Johnson.

The investigation into Womack’s killing is happening as police and neighbors in communities across North Texas prepared to gather for National Night Out events Tuesday night.

“This was a time of the year where people can interact and communicate with us in ways they weren’t used to,” explained Lt. Brad Ricketts of the Mesquite Police Department.

Rickets said National Night Out aims to bring officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

”We have several events at churches. Some are at cul-de-sacs. Some are at playgrounds. Some are at apartment complex pools,” Ricketts said.

Some police officers and neighbors are optimistic stronger community relationships can help curb crime and enhance safety efforts.

“Just let us try to get along. And try to love one another. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Johnson said.

As for Womack’s family, they are also trying to remain optimistic as the investigation into the young woman’s killing continues.

“We are just going to keep the faith, because we know God is going to work it out,” said Juanita Smith.