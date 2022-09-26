Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart

One 14-year-old died from his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart.

One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was shot during a road rage incident.

The shooting happened on CF Hawn Freeway and Prairie Creek Road in Southern Dallas.

The driver of a red Chevrolet Silverado told police he was on Interstate 45, when the suspect cut him off, and continued to follow him.

The victim said once he got on CF Hawn Freeway, the suspect pulled up next to him, and shot into the truck, hitting his 14-year-old passenger, who is in critical condition.

Just about 24 hours later, police said another teen was shot.

“Two people knocked on my door, saying that he got shot and killed,” said Cynthia Edwards, the victim’s mother.

Early Sunday morning, Edwards’ only son, 14-year-old Manuel Edwards was killed.

“When I got here, they was doing CPR on him,” said Edwards.

Edwards said her son was shot just feet away from their doorstep near Fair Park.

“He snuck out the door,” said Cynthia.

Manuel was a 7th-grader at Billy Earl Dade Middle School. He loved football.

Edwards wants to know who killed her son.

“I just need justice, I need justice before I pass away,” said Edwards.

Dallas Police said they’re looking through surveillance video.