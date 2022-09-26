North Texas man who sprayed officers with chemical during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty to assault

Daniel Ray Caldwell, of The Colony, Texas, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.

WASHINGTON — A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

Daniel Ray Caldwell, of The Colony, entered a plea deal and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon.

During the riot, Caldwell sprayed a chemical, believed to be mace or pepper spray, at a line of officers who were in front him and other rioters in the Lower West Terrace area of the Capitol, according to court documents.

Caldwell was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021, at his workplace in Richardson, Texas, for his role in the riot.

In addition to the assault charge he ultimately pleaded guilty to, the North Texas man was also originally charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The Justice Department said Caldwell's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023. According to the plea agreement, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the Justice Department, more than 870 people have been arrested in connection to the riot in the 20 months since it happened. Of those arrested, more than 265 of them were charged with assaulting or impeding officers.