Reward offered for information about 21-year-old woman's shooting death

Police say Asia Womack was found with multiple gunshot wounds Monday night on Hamilton Avenue. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are looking for anyone to speak out about a shooting that killed a young woman Monday night.

DPD said they got a call at 7:40 p.m. and sent officers to the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue. That's in the South Dallas area near South Fitzhugh Avenue and the Dos Equis Pavillion.

When they got there, police said they found a 21-year-old woman on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Asia Womack, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Derek Koerner by calling 214-671-3605 or emailing derek.koerner@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This shooting is being documented as case number 180113-2022.