Mother of 14-year-old gunned down in South Dallas begs public for help to bring justice

DALLAS — It was one week ago when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas.

That teen was steps away from his home when he was gunned down.

On Sunday, the family held a balloon release with the help of No More Violence, an organization that helps murder victims' families.

“He was a miracle child,” said Cynthia Edwards.

Edwards’ lost her only son, Manuel Edwards, in the shooting last week.

“I want justice. Don’t we want justice? Yeah,” shouted Cynthia Edwards.

The balloon release was held at the very spot where he died -- on Al Lipscomb Way, near Fair Park.

“That hurt. My only child,” said Edwards.

He was just 14y/o & a 7th grader.



Manuel Edwards was murdered next to his house, a 1 week ago.



Tonight, at the very spot where he was killed, family & friends held a balloon release.



Family and friends tried to hold it together, while sharing stories of Manuel.

“I treated Manuel like he was my own, my brother,” said a good friend.

“I love you so much, you were the best cousin I ever had,” said his younger cousin.

A cousin he will never see again.

Edwards will keep reliving what she saw, as her son was murdered feet away from their home.

“I’m right here, running up the street, seeing my baby get CPR done on him,” said Cynthia Edwards.

Manuel was a seventh grader at Billy Earl Dade Middle School in Dallas and loved football.

Cynthia Edwards stood side-by-side with Patricia Allen, the founder of the organization No More Violence.

“The sad part is, the streets know, and they’re not talking, but they do know,” said Allen.

The family told WFAA they’ve started their own investigation on the streets. The mother said police have identified three people involved in the crime, but there haven't been any arrests.

Edwards is begging the public to come forward with any tips, as she continues to try and find strength.