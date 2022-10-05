SWAT responds to shooting at Dallas home, police say

Officers at the scene confirmed to WFAA that one person was shot during the incident.

DALLAS — SWAT officers were responding to a shooting at a home in southern Dallas on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident was being treated as a barricaded person inside a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane in South Oak Cliff, near South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue.

Officers at the scene confirmed to WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. SWAT was called to clear the home, though no more details were being shared by police.

The incident was still active around 6:30 a.m.