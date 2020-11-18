Dallas police investigating three separate shootings Tuesday night

Three people were injured, and all were in stable condition, police said.

Dallas police are investigating three separate shootings that left three people injured Tuesday night.

The first happened early Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. at 1700 John West Road.

Dallas police say someone was shot multiple times by a known suspect. The person who was shot drove to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say that a person who was with the shooting victim shot back at the initial shooter, but police don't know if the suspected shooter was shot. Police are still investigating.

The second shooting happened in the 8800 block of St. Thomas Circle shortly after 6 p.m. Two people were arguing over money when one of them took out a gun. The other person grabbed the gun and then shot the first person in the hand and then ran away, according to the police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition but has been "uncooperative," police said.

The third shooting was at 2800 E Ledbetter Drive, also around 6 p.m. A man driving a white pickup truck "pistol-whipped and shot" another man in the left arm.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital in stable condition. The suspect drove away headed west on Ledbetter, police said.

All shootings are still under investigation.