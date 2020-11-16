Crime map: After deadly weekend, Chief Hall says more officers to be sent to high-crime areas

The city has seen a sharp increase in assaults and homicides this year. As of Monday, there have been 220 homicides in the city since January.

Seven people were killed over the weekend in a spree of shootings across Dallas over the weekend.

And early Monday morning, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed after a confrontation over a gun, police say.

He was the eighth person to die in Dallas to gun violence since Saturday.

Chief Renee Hall said Monday at a news conference that the Dallas Police Department will increase traffic stops and send more officers to high-crime areas in an effort to reduce violent crimes.

With less than seven weeks remaining, 2020 has already far outpaced 2019, during which Dallas recorded 209 homicides.

One of the eight people shot and killed included a well-known rapper, coming just days after a different rapper was shot and killed on a Dallas highway in the middle of the day.

Aggravated assaults have increased by nearly 33% this year compared to 2019. Family violence aggravated assaults are up 11%.

Hall attributed the spike in violence to "people using guns and violence to solve their problems."

She said more officers would be sent to "hot spot" areas for crime.

Last week at a news conference, Maj. David Davis said the Southwest and Southeast police patrol divisions have been "generating violent crime in our city."

"This city deserves to be safe," Hall said Monday. "You will see an increased presence in various areas where we're seeing these crime spikes happen."

The chief announced in September she plans to resign. She originally said she would leave by Nov. 10, but Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax asked her to stay through the end of the year.

An interim police chief has not been announced. Broadnax is responsible for hiring the head of the city's police department.

Hall said the Dallas Police Department has "a lot of work to do."

At a public safety committee meeting on Nov. 9, Deputy Assistant Chief Teena Schultz gave an update from October, which showed that 15 of 31 homicides derived from argument or conflict.

There were 574 aggravated assaults in October, a majority of which were caused by argument or conflict.