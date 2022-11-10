Dallas man indicted for deadly July 4 Hamilton Park shooting is on the run after cutting off ankle monitor

The shooting on the Fourth of July left three people dead and three others wounded.

DALLAS — One of the four people indicted for capital murder in a deadly shooting on July 4, 2021, in a historic Dallas neighborhood has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, according to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said that Bryce Jones, 20, cut off his ankle monitor and it was recovered in the parking lot of a Mesquite Home Depot store.

In September of 2021, Jones and three others were indicted for capital murder in the deadly shooting at in the Hamilton Park neighborhood. Residents in the area told WFAA when the shooting happened that it was during an unofficial community block party.

Three people were killed and three others were wounded in the shooting. One witness described the scene of the shooting that July 4 evening as a "Wild, Wild West moment," with residents running for cover.

WFAA also spoke with a fourth shooting victim who survived her injuries.

”We heard gunshots as we were taking off and my left side just went numb. ‘Ya’ll, I think I’m hit,’” Carolina Brown recalled saying to her friends at the time.

Brown was with her friends and sitting in the backseat of her car enjoying the fireworks when shots rang out. She told WFAA she and the passengers in her car were not involved in the altercation that took place that night.

Witnesses said the sound of fireworks masked the gunshots and bullets pierced the trunk of their car and struck the 19-year-old. Dallas police collected over 100 shell casings at the scene. WFAA reported last year that there were between eight and nine shooters, according to Dallas police.

Here is the wanted poster of Jones released by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force: