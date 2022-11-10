McKinney teen sentenced to life in prison for gruesome murder of his mother, officials say

On Jan. 3, 2021, police officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Donelson Drive after Adam Barney’s father called 911 saying his son killed his wife.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 brutal murder of his mother, the Collin County District Attorney Office announced Thursday.

Adam Steven Barney pleaded guilty in the murder of his mother, 50-year-old Stacy Ellen Barney.

On Jan. 3, 2021, McKinney police officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Donelson Drive after Adam Barney’s father called 911 saying his son killed his wife.

When officers arrived on scene, the father shared video from the security cameras that were installed throughout the home.

Police said the video showed Adam Barney, who was 15 years old at the time, attacking his mother from behind while she was seated on the living room couch, bludgeoning her in the head 11 times with a hammer, and strangling her until she stopped breathing.

Police said when Barney’s father came out of his bedroom unaware of the gruesome crime, Barney attacked him with a screwdriver before fleeing out of the front door.

Officers found Barney seven hours later walking down the street the morning after the murder and took him into custody.

During trial, the State presented evidence of Barney’s long history of violence, manipulation and unprovoked aggression towards other people, officials said.

Officials said a journal entry from his mother was also shared, revealing Barney had made statements about the desire to kill his family from as young as 7 years old.

During testimony, forensic psychologist Dr. Kristi Compton said Barney had traits of a psychopath.