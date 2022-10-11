'Just mayhem': An oral history of one of the greatest Texas high school football games ever

30 years ago, two North Texas schools faced off in one of the best high school football games ever. And those who played it still remember it like it was yesterday.

What they share still is the fact that one night, 30 years ago, the two schools – the two towns – went toe-to-toe as equals.

But Vernon, in many ways, has stayed the same. It remains a town of around 12,000 people, located about two hours northwest of the Metroplex.

In the years since, the Carroll school district grew larger and larger. And Southlake, then a sleepy country town near the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, became a booming suburb.

"Just two great teams going after it," said Will Mantooth, the Carroll quarterback.

Still, the game has become something of a Texas high school football legend over the years, even in a sport filled with them.

There was no Hail Mary winner in this game. No improbable onside kick recovery, either. And certainly no walk-off hook-and-ladder.

So fans poured over the walls and onto the sidelines, fully surrounding the endzones. But even the ones who paid for a ticket got their money's worth. Carroll battled Vernon to a 39-35 win on that night, surviving a heavyweight fight between two teams that rarely caught a punch all season.

Back then, Bedford's spacious Pennington Field was still freshly built with its 12,500 seats. But that night, there wasn't enough room for everyone wanting to watch Carroll play Vernon High School as the two schools squared off in the third round of the Class 3A football playoffs.

"I had never experienced anything like that," said Jeff Croy, the safety and co-captain for the 1992 Southlake Carroll High School football team. "You didn't know what was about to happen -- but it was probably going to be special, whatever it was."

But 30 years later, when the conversation turns to the night of Nov. 27, 1992, it almost always begins with the same thing.

Two Programs On The Rise :

How Vernon-Carroll became an all-time game didn't start on the night of the game in Bedford. The story actually began more than a decade earlier, when Bob Ledbetter was coaching at Frisco High School in Collin County. Carroll, another small 2A school at the time, had an opening for a football coaching position, and Ledbetter got a call.

Bob Ledbetter (Carroll head football coach, 1979-1996): The superintendent then was Jack Johnson, and Mr. Johnson called me. And I came over here and interviewed with him and John Lowrey, who was the principal.

And I remember we were sitting in his office, and he said, "Coach, I will tell you one thing," he said. "We're going to offer you the job here at Southlake." But he said, "I want you to understand one thing: You'll never win a state football championship here at Southlake Carroll."

I said, "Oh, really?"

He said, "Well, we've got great kids. But we don't have great athletes. Our kids aren't bigger, faster and stronger." But he said that we've got great parents and our kids are great students. And I remember looking at him – and this was probably in 1979 or somewhere in there – and I said, 'Mr. Johnson, you don't win state championships with great athletes. You win with great kids. And you win with kids that believe in themselves and believe in each other and believe in the program."

Ledbetter accepted the job and, through the 1980s, built Carroll into a winner. The school district kept growing, and Carroll jumped from Class 2A to 3A. In 1988, the Dragons won their first state championship.

Meanwhile, 160 miles away in Vernon, Coach Leo Brittain was building a culture of his own. And every kid in Vernon waited their turn to play for the Lions.

Benny Cherry (Vernon defensive back, 1990-1992): Back then we didn't have Peewee League football in Vernon. So all of us started playing football, for the most part, in seventh grade. And as I played in seventh grade, I initially played running back. I was the backup. That's why my number was 21. And Dexter was No. 20.

Dexter Butler (Vernon running back, 1990-1992): When I was in seventh grade, every track meet, I came home with five gold medals. That's when I realized I was a lot faster than a bunch of kids.

Willie Cherry (Vernon defensive back, 1991-1993): It was our sixth-grade year going to seventh-grade summer. It was like Christmas Day. I mean, we lined up for football and couldn't wait. I was like a kid on Christmas Day.

Butler: In the seventh and eighth grade, I only weighed 89 pounds. I was real small. Going into my freshman year, that's when me, Benny Cherry, Willie Cherry, a bunch of the guys, we started working out that summer with Coach Brittain in the weight room. I went from weighing 89 pounds – I was up to 195 by my freshman year.

Benny Cherry: Coach Brittain, he didn't care who you were. And it gives you a lot of confidence whenever you know you're in a system that's not run by booster clubs. Brittain's motto was, if you can play, you're gonna play. You do something wrong, you're gonna pay.

By the late '80s, Carroll and Vernon were annual contenders in Class 3A. Carroll won the 1988 title. Then Vernon won in 1990, beating Carroll 11-6 in the playoffs. In 1991, the two schools seemed destined to face each other again -- but it didn't happen. Vernon tied Burnet in the third round, but Burnet advanced by a tiebreaker of having more first downs. Burnet then faced Carroll – and, again, they tied. And, again, Burnet advanced -- that time on a tiebreaker of having more penetrations inside Carroll's 20-yard-line. In those days, there was no overtime in Texas high school football. And, on technicalities, Carroll and Vernon were sent home early.

Brian Nimphius (Carroll wide receiver/cornerback, 1990-1992): We were in shock for a variety of reasons. And then we just kind of clicked and we said, "This will never happen again. We're not going through this. We'll never lose again."

Dane Johnson (Carroll running back/linebacker, 1991-1993): We carried that with us. We had a lot of kids returning, we were young. And so that was fresh in our mind. We weren’t going to let that happen again.

Ledbetter: That one, we didn’t have to talk about it. These kids were so close with each other. We didn’t have to do a lot to motivate them from that standpoint.

Carroll returned in 1992 on a mission – and a motto of "GIOI: Get In On It." Leading the Dragons was an undersized, yet speedy, quarterback in Will Mantooth. Standing around 5-foot-6 and weighing 140 pounds, Mantooth might have been an unlikely candidate for a starting quarterback on one of the state's best teams. But he mastered Carroll's wishbone offense just the same -- and was fast enough to run it effectively.

Will Mantooth (Carroll quarterback, 1991-1992): Growing up, ever since I was little, I was riding horses and roping and all that. As soon as I could walk, that's what I was doing.

Ledbetter: He was an ol' cowboy. Will was just as country [as you could be], for a Southlake kid. He rode bulls. He roped. Mom and dad had a place here and he roped every Sunday. And I said, "Will, do not ever during football season be roping out there.' And I know he was out there roping. But the thing about Will was he was the toughest kid I've ever been around in my life.

Johnson: He hated somebody getting the better of him. Which is exactly what you want in a wishbone offense. In a wishbone offense, your quarterback is like the point guard in basketball. He's gotta make the right reads when it's the right situation and get the ball to everybody else.

Nimphius: I can't remember who we were playing, but nobody could tackle [Mantooth]. There were five guys draped on him. And I distinctly remember their linebacker, who was their main guy, he said, 'He's only 135! Why can't we get him down?" And looked at him after the play, and I'm like, "Yeah, we don't know either."

Ledbetter: When he was a freshman, he’d say, "Coach, I wanna play quarterback." I said, "Will, you’ll never play quarterback for us. I’m telling you, we need to move you to a receiver. You got a chance to play." JV year, I told him the same thing. We need to move you.