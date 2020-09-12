Crime Stoppers increase reward to $75K as police seek suspect in killing of Dallas security officer

Jose Montes, 28, was shot and killed on Sept. 14 while servicing an ATM near the 1500 block of Cockrell Hill Road.

Nearly three months after a Dallas security officer was fatally shot, police are still looking for the person responsible for his killing.

CrimeStoppers announced Tuesday that the reward in the case of Jose Montes' death has increased to $75,0000.

Montes, 28, was shot and killed on Sept. 14 while servicing an ATM near the 1500 block of Cockrell Hill Road. He left behind a fiancée and a son who was just 5 months old at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said the gunman, who was wearing a jacket, with the word "Police" on the back, fled the scene with a woman driving a white Volkswagen Passat.

"They told me there’s been an accident and a robbery and that Jose just got shot and that’s when I just broke down. I couldn’t speak any further," Amara Voth, Montes' fiancée told WFAA in September.

Anyone with information regarding Montes' death is asked to contact Dallas police at 469-261-6790 or via email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 163605-2020.

Crime Stoppers said the $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an indictment or arrest. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.