Irving firefighter severely injured in crash, 23-year-old arrested on intoxication assault charge, police say

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact police at 972-273-1010 or 911.

A 30-year-old Irving firefighter was severely injured when a car crashed into a wreck scene he was working early Sunday, officials said.

Irving police say the driver, 23-year-old Yajaira Estrada Calderon, was under the influence at the time of the crash and arrested her on a charge of intoxication assault.

Around 3:45 a.m., crews were working a crash that involved five vehicles on the 3100 block of westbound State Highway 183 in Irving. The highway had been shut down as they worked on the crash, officials said.

Police say Calderon, an Arlington resident, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger east in the westbound lanes of the highway at the time. The car collided with the crash scene and hit the firefighter.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that officials described as "severe." Officials are not releasing his name at this time, but did say he had worked with the Irving Fire Department for about four-and-a-half years.

"The Irving Police Department is asking everyone to keep the Irving Firefighter and Irving Fire Department in your prayers during this time," a news release said.