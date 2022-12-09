Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say

During the investigation, police learned the suspects arranged to meet with the victim to purchase marijuana from him.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday.

Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will not be released due to his age, have been charged with capital murder in the death of 21-year-old Juan Jaime Merino.

On Nov. 21, around 9:36 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for a reported single-vehicle wreck, police said.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find any vehicle involved in a crash but noticed a Kia Rio parked along Brookhurst Lane running with the doors wide open.

When officers approached, they found Merino slumped over the driver’s seat dead from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation and through cellphone data, police learned Oliver and the teen suspect arranged to meet with Merino to purchase marijuana from him.

When Merino arrived to meet the suspects, they allegedly robbed and shot him during the exchange, police said.

Police said it appears that Merino didn’t know the two suspects prior to this crime.