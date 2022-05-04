'Scary moment' | 8-year-old girl recovering after being injured in North Richland Hills drive-by shooting

Angie Resendiz, 8, was sitting on a couch in her home when a shooter fired several times from the street.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — An 8-year-old girl is recovering at home after behind injured in a drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills Wednesday night.

“I just heard gunshots,” Alondra Resendiz said. “At the time my boyfriend was driving. I told him turnaround.”

When Resendiz got home seconds later, she saw her family surrounding her 8-year-old sister Angie.

“She was like shook, like crying,” Resendiz said. “She didn’t even know what was going on honestly.”

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Angie was sitting on a couch inside the home, leaning forward to look at her phone when a drive by shooter fired several times at the home and a bullet grazed the back of her neck.

“I didn’t hear nothing. I only – I didn’t hear like nothing until I realized that it was like gunshots,” Angie Resendiz said.

“At this point, we don’t have a motive, nor do we have any suspect information,” said North Richland Hills Police Department spokesperson Carissa Katekaru.

Police said several cars were hit, but no other people were hurt.

Angie’s uncle was sleeping next to her on the couch and was slouched down and narrowly avoided getting shot.

“Any type of shooting, any type of incident like this is tragic, but it’s amplified when it involves a child and it’s terrifying when it involves a child,” said Katekaru.

Allyson Duncan hurried home from church when her 14-year-old at home down the street from the shooting called about heard the round of gunshots.

“It’s just a reminder that we have very little control of what’s going on around us,” said Duncan.

She just moved onto the street a year ago and spoke to her four children, who range from 7 to 14, about what happened.

“It’s just a little girl,” Duncan said through tears. “Like you said, I have four children and it’s very close to home, and you never think that something like this will happen in your neighborhood, to a neighbor.”

“It’s just a scary moment,” Alondra Resendiz said. “You don’t even want to step in your own house, your own safe place because you just never know what if they come back.”

Angie is shaken but recovering at home surrounded by family.