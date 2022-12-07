8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills

Officers are on scene where a child was shot Wednesday evening, police say.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street.

The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital before police arrived on scene.

Police say the child was shot while in his house in a drive-by shooting from outside.

There is no suspect info currently. Police are still on scene.