12-year-old Dallas boy charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed 82-year-old woman

DALLAS — A Dallas minor has been charged with murder nearly a month after a deadly hit-and-run crash, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Wednesday, Dallas police arrested a 12-year-old boy in the hit-and-run crash that killed 82-year-old Florence Kelly on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder. Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

After the fatal crash happened, up to four people inside the suspect vehicle took off from the scene, doorbell video released by police shows.

Investigators said the group also left behind a 13-year-old girl they were riding with because she couldn't escape from the car.

Kelly's daughter, Rebekka Kelly, buried her mother soon after the crash alongside family. Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband when she was hit by a speeding vehicle at the intersection of Royal Lane and Rosser Road.

According to Kelly's daughter, the group didn't call 911.

Kelly was the sole caretaker for her husband, who recently suffered a stroke that left him immobile.

In November, Kelly's daughter told WFAA that she was nowhere near the end of her life and that whatever final years she worked for have been robbed.

"I've never had a Thanksgiving, Christmas, a birthday, or a Mother's Day without my mother," Kelly said. "I will miss her every day of my life, and she was my best friend."