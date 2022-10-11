'They didn't even call 911': Daughter of 82-year-old Dallas hit-and-run victim wants suspects caught

On Monday, 82-year-old Kristine Kelly was struck and killed while driving to get groceries in Northwest Dallas. Police have doorbell video of suspects who took off.

DALLAS, Texas — The daughter of 82-year-old Kristine Kelly buried her mother Thursday alongside family as detectives with the Dallas Police Department continue to search for those responsible for her mother's death.

Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband on Monday when she was struck by a speeding vehicle at the intersection of Royal Lane and Rosser.

The 82-year-old was killed, and up to four people inside the suspect vehicle took off from the scene, doorbell video released by police shows.

According to Kelly's daughter, Rebekka Kelly, the group didn't even call 911.

Investigators say the group also left behind a 13-year-old girl they were riding with because she couldn't escape from the car.

"It was surreal and heartbreaking," Rebekka Kelly said. "It was something that we never imagined having to go through."

Kelly told WFAA that investigators are pursuing leads and have spoken with the owners of the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Avalon with license plate PKH5392.

However, investigators with DPD released still images from the doorbell camera that captured the crash, hoping that someone from the public knows a person in the group and can identify each one.

Kelly told WFAA her heart was broken. Her mother called Northwest Dallas home since 1962. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"She was the bedrock for our family. She was a powerhouse of a lady, active, beautiful, and vital," Kelly said. "No one deserves that, and my mother didn't deserve that. What happened to her was so cowardly."

Kelly was the sole caretaker for her husband, who recently suffered a stroke that left him immobile.

Her daughter told WFAA that she was nowhere near the end of her life and that whatever final years she worked for have been robbed.

"I've never had a Thanksgiving, Christmas, a birthday, or a Mother's Day without my mother," Kelly said. "I will miss her every day of my life, and she was my best friend."

"These people should look into their hearts and step forward and accept responsibility for what's been done. That's the very least my family deserves."