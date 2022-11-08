Woman killed, teen girl seriously injured in Dallas car crash; teen suspect wanted, police say

Police say an 82-year-old woman died after the suspect vehicle hit her car. The suspect left the car with two passengers, leaving a girl pinned inside.

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for any information on a deadly car crash that happened on Monday.

Officials say the driver and passengers in the suspect vehicle was described witnesses as a teenager and two young girls.

Officers say a woman was on Rosser Road and turned west on Royal Lane when she was hit by the suspect. According to police, they were speeding in the eastbound lanes of Royal.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police identified her as 82-year-old Florence Kelly.

Police posted pictures of the alleged driver and passengers in the suspect vehicle that ran from the scene. They say a 13-year-old girl was found pinned in that vehicle and sent to a hospital in serious condition.

The suspect vehicle is said to be a Toyota Avalon with the Texas license plate PKH5392.

Anyone with information about the crash and the suspect is asked to talk to Detective Doris Smith. You can call 214-671-0013 or email doris.smith@dallascityhall.com. If reach out to the detective, police ask that you refer to the case as number 201951-2022.

