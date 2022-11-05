Police searching for car in deadly northeast Dallas hit-and-run

Police say they're looking for the driver of a Honda Accord with "extreme damage" to its body, passenger side, front lights and windshield.

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas.

The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane.

Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road while on his phone when he was hit by a speeding driver. They said the pedestrian was thrown off of the roadway and into a brick wall.

The driver didn't stop to help before leaving the scene, according to police. The unnamed pedestrian died from his injuries.

Dallas police said the vehicle is a black 2008-2012 Honda Accord with a missing passenger side mirror. That's in addition to the "extreme damage" on the passenger side, the front right headlights, a windshield, and the body of the car. The Honda might also have some customizations that make a loud engine noise, like a racing exhaust.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run should contact Detective K. Land by calling 214-671-0014 or emailing kyle.land@dallaspolice.gov. The case is being documented as number #200499-2022. All information will be kept confidential.