Juvenile hit by wanted hit-and-run driver, Frisco police say

Police said the pedestrian was struck in front of Rock Hill High School on Nov. 18. That person wasn't seriously injured.
Credit: Frisco Police Department

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run with a juvenile in November.

The department says a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on Coit Road in front of Rock Hill High School. It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

The pedestrian wasn't seriously injured.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is encouraged to contact Frisco police. You can either call 972-292-6168 or send them a message online. The department asks that you reference case number 22127564.

