Missing 18-year-old last seen near Dallas gas station Sunday evening

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for an 18-year-old that they consider to be in danger.
The department said Curtis Dewayne Taylor was last seen at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. He was near the 7-Eleven in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive.
Curtis Taylor is a White male standing at almost six feet tall and weighs about 275 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue shorts and black slides.
Anyone with information about Taylor's whereabouts should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268. You should reference case number 217609-2022, if you call.
