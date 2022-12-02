Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large

Thursday's shooting comes days after a North Texas man shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a different Family Dollar store.

DALLAS — One person died after a shooting at a Family Dollar in Dallas on Thursday evening.

Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.

Walker was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that Walker had stepped outside and was confronted by an unknown man, who police said Walker had previously asked to leave the store.

The suspect immediately shot Walker and ran from the location, police said.

The suspect remains at large, but no details were released on his identity.

Kevin Jackson, 47, was charged with murder in the incident that happened Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. Dallas police said Jackson is accused of shooting and killing a man suspected of shoplifting and arguing with store employees. Police said Jackson had witnessed the fight between the man and the store employees before he pulled out his gun and shot the man.

Surveillance video from the store showed the man hitting an employee and her fighting back before he was shot by Jackson.

Jackson had told police that he was concerned for the safety of the employees at the store.

Jackson faces murder charges in that incident.